Lake Christian Ministries (LCM) and Food for Kids will host a Donor Hospitality Event at SML Coffeehouse at Bridgewater Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 16 as part of its participation in SML Gives Day. Checks and cash donations can be dropped off at the event and assistance will also be available for processing online donations. WSLK radio will also broadcast a live remote from the event to help generate additional interest and excitement.
“I encourage folks to support LCM and stop by our Donor Hospitality Event March 16,” says Lake Christian Ministries Executive Director Jane Winters. “Two years of pandemic have significantly impacted LCM, as well as other area non-profits. This is a way for us to extend a sincere ‘thank you’ to the community for their support of LCM, and to remind donors that their commitment helps LCM make a big impact on poverty in our community now, when it is needed the most.”
SML Gives Day is administered by SML Good Neighbors (SMLGN) to raise funds for area non-profit organizations in Bedford and Franklin Counties, helping replace donations that were previously made during the annual Roanoke Valley Gives Day before it was discontinued at the end of last year.
Donations can also be made to LCM or any of the other participating nonprofits on the SML Gives site, smlgives.org, any time on March 16 before the donation window closes at 11:59 p.m. (EST).
