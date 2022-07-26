Bank of Botetourt, which has a location at Smith Mountain Lake, recently announced that Merchant Services Officer Chelsea West graduated from the Roanoke Regional Chamber’s Leadership for Roanoke Valley (LRV) Program. West was part of the Workforce Development Team.
LRV was established in 1983 to encourage community leadership in the region. The interactive 10-month program helps participants better understand issues facing the Roanoke Valley. Monthly programs are created, organized, funded and facilitated by participants under the guidance of advisors.
Programs address overarching topics chosen based on trends in the community. Creative ideas and approaches help build leadership skills and show participants how to make a difference in business and the community.
“We are proud of Chelsea and her continued efforts to learn, expand her network and give back in our community,” said Laurie Hart, SVP – Chief Strategy & Retail Officer.
West’s focus in her role at the bank is assisting customers with payment options and business solutions through Clover point-of-sale systems. While West will cover the bank’s entire branch network from Fairfield to Salem and Smith Mountain Lake, she will be based out of the Cave Spring Office on Electric Road in Roanoke.
West grew up in Roanoke and currently resides in Vinton with her husband Cody and stepchildren Camden, Riley and Keenan.
Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates 13 retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage, and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.