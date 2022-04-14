Thirteen local nonprofits serving Franklin and Bedford Counties registered to participate in a new online giving day called SML Gives, with the goal of raising funds and awareness to help fulfill their missions.
Leading up to the day of the event, SML Good Neighbors stated it was unsure of fundraising expectations since it was the first year of the event. By the evening of the day of the event, March 16, it was clear that the event was exceeding expectations.
Many local nonprofits held donor hospitality events at CJ’s Coffee & Sandwich Shop, SML Coffee House and the SML YMCA. Donors were directed to www.smlgives.org on March 16 to give.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
