Beth Simms, director of economic development for Franklin County, and Mary Zirkle, director of planning and community development at the Town of Bedford, graduated from the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute (OU EDI) on April 7 at the OU EDI spring session.
OU EDI is a 117-hour certificate program that provides a broad spectrum of advanced education for the economic development professional. Barry Matherly, CEcD and dean for OU EDI, said, “OU Economic Development Institute is the premier organization dedicated to training economic development professionals. These graduates have invested in improving their professional capabilities to support their local communities. Congratulations to all.”
OU EDI began in 1962 and is celebrating its 60th year of service to the economic development community. Fully accredited by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the program has trained nearly 6,000 professionals and remains the world’s leading economic development teacher.
OU EDI provides economic developers with up-to-date knowledge and tools necessary to succeed in today’s constantly changing environment. In addition to classwork, students receive the benefit of a strong mentoring program and opportunities to expand their professional network. Students typically take 2-3 years to complete the program through a series of intensive in-person or online courses.
For more information about the OU Economic Development Institute, its courses and internationally recognized certificate program, contact 405-325-3136 or edi@ou.edu.
