The following are from the minutes of the Bald Knob Artists monthly meeting, which was held at the Franklin County Main Library on April 6. There were 28 members and friends present, which was one of their largest gatherings in several years.
The meeting was started by Carol Yopp, who gave a presentation on how to paint fine details on birds (feathers), animals (fur), eyes, and also a brief tutorial in painting snow. Yopp paints almost exclusively in oil. Yopp spoke briefly on how she started painting animals and this in itself could have consumed several hours.
Yopp started out by professionally painting duck decoys for a firm located in Richmond, Virginia, and did this for a number of years as a part-time job. She started painting wildlife scenes and has been doing so with great success ever since. Yopp had a large number of decoys and paintings for show and tell.
