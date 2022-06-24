Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced June 6 the members of the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support, a commission formed on his first day in office.
The new commission members include Bedford County Sheriff Michael Miller of Bedford and retired Bedford County Sheriff Michael J. Brown of Lynchburg.
This commission will serve as an advisory council to the governor and make recommendations to combat human trafficking in Virginia.
“This commission is proof that Virginia is committed to ending human trafficking,” said Youngkin. “The conviction of human traffickers, empowerment of survivors and prevention of others from becoming victims are top public safety priorities for the commonwealth. That is why I signed the executive order for this commission on my first day in office. We must remain vigilant to ensure that those who work tirelessly to combat human trafficking and help survivors are equipped with the tools necessary to win this fight.”
“Human trafficking, especially sex trafficking, is one of the most heinous, violent crimes our communities combat,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier. “I am grateful to have such dedicated people lending their time and expertise to help bring an end to the repeated crimes of commercial exploitation. I am confident this team will make a difference in the lives of survivors and prevent others from becoming victims, making the commonwealth safer for all. There will be no leniency in Virginia for those who engage in any form of human trafficking.”
The commission will be responsible for coordinating with the secretary of public safety, the secretary of education, the secretary of labor, the office of attorney general, as well as the state trafficking response coordinator and any other federal, state, local or private sector entities to increase law enforcement awareness, empower and support survivors, and enhance trafficking prevention education throughout the commonwealth.
