At a special-called meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted on two solutions to help residents with the higher personal property tax bills they received this year.
Supervisors voted 7-0 to extend the due date for personal property tax bills from Dec. 5, 2022, to Jan. 31, 2023.
Supervisors also voted 7-0 to provide a rebate of 33 percent to personal property taxpayers in the categories of cars/trucks, motorcycles, motor homes and trailers. On average, assessments in these categories increased by 35 percent in 2022 due to increased vehicle values.
If a resident has already paid their personal property tax bill, they will receive a 33 percent rebate of the amount paid for the approved categories above.
If a resident has not yet paid their personal property tax bill, county staff is working to apply a 33 percent credit to accounts. This process will need to be developed in our financial system and tested for accuracy before application.
At the Nov. 3 meeting, supervisors also discussed obtaining more data from staff to review relief scenarios for boat owners, who saw an average nine percent increase in their bills during this assessment.
