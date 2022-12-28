The Bedford Fire Department (Company 1) was dispatched at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, as first due to the 4200 block of McDaniel Road in Bedford County for the report of a chimney fire.
The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8) (second due), Forest Volunteer Fire Department Rapid Intervention Team (Company 5), and Bedford County Fire and Rescue Medic units 14-8 and 14-1 also responded, as well as Moneta Volunteer Rescue Squad (Squad 8).
According to the Bedford Fire Department, Wagon 1 (with four people) was first to arrive at 10:23 p.m. to find a two story residential structure with heavy smoke showing from the roof.
Wagon 1 crew stretched an attack line through the front door and located heavy fire on division two and the attic. Ladder 1 (with six) arrived at 10:24 p.m. and began vertical ventilation and completed searches. Water supply was established with Engine 8.
The fire was extinguished and marked under control at 10:45 p.m.
There were no reported injuries, and an investigation of the cause of the fire is being conducted.
