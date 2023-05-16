Drowning at Smith Mountain Lake in Moneta leaves one man dead

On Monday, May 15, shortly before 10 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the 400 block of Channelview Drive in Moneta in response to a possible drowning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, an unconscious male was found in the water near a dock. Despite extensive life saving measures, the man was pronounced dead.
Authorities responding to the scene included the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Public Safety and Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue.
The victim’s body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office stated that the investigation will remain active, pending official autopsy results, however, there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.
The Office of the Sheriff expressed its deepest sympathies to the victim’s family and friends during this tragic time. Out of respect for the family, the victim’s name will be withheld while other family members are being notified.
