The Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District, in coordination with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and other supporting partners, will hold a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Rocky Mount this week.
The clinic will be held Friday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Redwood United Methodist Church in Rocky Mount.
These vendor-operated, mobile vaccination clinics move from place to place to support local health department efforts in the West Piedmont Health District. Anyone aged 18 and up may attend.
These mobile clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, thus eliminating the need for a mobile clinic to have to return to a particular area for second-dose shots.
For more information about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, talk to a healthcare provider or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/191/2021/05/JJInformation.pdf.
If you are unable to attend one of these mobile clinics, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.
