A tractor-trailer flipped on its side Feb. 20 on Route 122 Moneta Road on the 10100 block near the two bridges area of Route 801 Stony Fork Road in Bedford County, according to Responding Fire.
A hazmat team was requested in due to fluids/diesel leaking from a tractor trailer.
An injury was reported.
The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8), responded, and Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Saunders Volunteer Fire Department (Company 10) and Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (Company 13) were added.
Also responding were Moneta Volunteer Rescue Squad (Squad 8), and Bedford County Fire and Rescue with Medic 14-8, County Hazmat Team and County 10.
