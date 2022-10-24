The Blue Ridge Mosaic Artists (BRMA) are exhibiting their work of “vivid and colorful contemporary mosaics” in the MOarts Gallery at the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library for the months of October and November.
Mosaics are an ancient art form. According to “My Modern Met,” the oldest known mosaics were found in a Mesopotamian temple dating from the third millennium B.C. Their popularity as an art form has ebbed and flowed, with periods of popularity in Ancient Rome and Greece, early Islamic architecture and Byzantine art during the Middle Ages. Modernists revived the art form after the Renaissance, and now contemporary mosaic artists keep the art form alive and thriving.
In Bedford County, the Blue Ridge Mosaic Artists (BRMA) members are creating, sharing and learning about mosaics. Members support each other as they explore this once ancient and now modern art form. The latest project the group completed is a 22-inch diameter mosaic sphere with individual images that highlight venues in Bedford and Bedford County. The Bedford Sphere will be part of the MOarts exhibit.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
