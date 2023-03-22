Although a state budget has yet to be approved in Richmond, Bedford County remains in the same position as other public schools - with budget discussions in the preliminary stage.
Bedford County’s preliminary budget amount for fiscal year 2024 totals just over $129.1 million.
A recap of what the board wants to implement for 2024 include expanding middle school sports programming and career and technical education opportunities and fully funding exam fees for Advanced Placement courses for all duel enrollment courses available.
Employee compensation, including restoring formerly frozen pay steps, are a priority: the upcoming budget includes a 5% pay increase for state-supported school employees.
Capital improvement plans in discussion over the next five years include:
replacing the canopy system at Liberty and Staunton River High Schools, renovating the auditoriums at both schools, construction of a gym at Bedford Primary School, developing a bus garage and improving athletic facilities, such as new turf and bleachers to sports fields.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.