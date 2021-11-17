The printing facility that the Smith Mountain Eagle uses is facing technical issues, so this week’s issue will unfortunately arrive at a later time. This will affect the time we are able to mail issues to our print subscribers and deliver to newsstands.
We are working diligently to resolve the issue and apologize for the inconvenience this may cause for our print buyers and subscribers.
This does not affect the e-edition, which can be accessed by visiting www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. An e-edition subscription is required for viewing.
All print subscribers can have free access to the e-edition. To sign up for free access to the e-edition if an existing print subscriber, visit www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
Thank you for your understanding in this matter.
