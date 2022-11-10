The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market located in Forest at approximately 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, for the report of an armed robbery and car jacking.
At approximately 12:40 a.m., an unknown light-colored sedan allegedly blocked the victim’s vehicle from entering into Forest Road. Two black male subjects allegedly exited the light colored sedan and forced the victim out of his vehicle at gunpoint.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance, and on Thursday, Nov. 3, the victim’s vehicle, a 2020 Red Mazda CX-5, was recovered earlier that day in Lynchburg by investigators.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Investigator Ellis at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. One may enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on a mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
