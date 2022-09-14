YMCA Summer Sunset Festival Series continues

The Bedford Area Family YMCA is continuing its Summer Sunset Festival Series on Friday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 10 p.m.
The YMCA has been hosting these Summer Sunset Festival Series events every third Friday since May. They’ve had bands such as the Coleman Brothers Band, The Brown Brothers, Karlee Raye and 1 North 3 South.
During the Sept. 16 event, the Bedford Area Family YMCA is looking forward to welcome Karlee Raye and 1 North 3 South back to the outdoor Moldenhauer stage.
The event is $5 to attend, and children 2 or younger can enter for free. They will have several YMCA activities available for the kids, including a rock wall, gaga ball and nine square in the air.
