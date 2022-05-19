Dr. Mac Duis came before the Bedford County School Board on Thursday, May 12, with recommended changes to the code of student conduct.
These changes mostly target how school administrators should deal with misbehaving students and bullying.
The recommendations come as the school year nears its end and the school board is looking ahead to the next academic year.
Duis recommended that the terms related to the searching of student’s property and potential seizing of property be clarified. Duis also suggested adding “No Contact Directives” in response to students misbehaving and wants to implement the STOPit app for students to report bullying and other concerns.
Duis asked the school board to allow the discussion of said items and a few more to be included in the June meeting.
Duis was asked to do research to see if any other schools or counties are using the STOPit app.
Nothing was approved or discussed about this.
