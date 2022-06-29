Americana singer-songwriter Todd Snider will return to the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. to perform music from his latest release, “Live: Return of the Storyteller.”
Lilly Winwood also will perform.
“Snider’s third live album and nineteenth overall, ‘Live: Return of the Storyteller’ plays like a masterclass by one man with a guitar and a freewheeling imagination,” the Harvester stated. “As the 15-song set unfolds, the listener is invited on a tour of the humorous, the heartworn and others.”
“I think my first thought with this record was I wanted to remind people really quickly that I’m a troubadour,” Snider said. “I’ve never thought of myself as a recording artist. I’m someone who gets over by traveling around, telling stories, making up new songs, and singing them alone on stage.”
Winwood, daughter of Grammy-winning British rocker Steve Winwood, mixes salt-of-the-earth Americana songwriting with a splash of old-word sophistication.
Her debut release, “Time Well Spent,” represented a long-sought milestone.
Tickets are sold at harvester-music.com.
Doors will open an hour prior to the show.
