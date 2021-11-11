From left is “The Truth is Out There by Pat Malotte; (upper) “Smith Mountain Lake on The Bedford Sphere” by Andrea Wild-Gingeleski and (lower) “Dragonfly Dreams” by Perri Mason; The Bedford Sphere (24-inch dia mosaic) with “RR Bridge” by Sally Carter, “Elks Home” by Pat Malotte and “Bower Center for the Arts” by Dotti Stone; and Blue Light Rising by Linda Cundiff.