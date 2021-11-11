The Blue Ridge Mosaic Artists Invitational exhibition at Bower Center for the Arts will close Saturday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m.
The center will be open Friday, Nov. 12, 5-7 p.m., to provide evening hours for viewing this and other exhibits at the center. The formation of Blue Ridge Mosaic Artists (BRMA) in May 2015 originated out of a desire by a few students of mosaics to form a group to share their interests. Mosaic artist Dotti Stone, who has taught mosaics at Bower Center for the Arts over 12 years, initiated the formation of the organization, along with charter member Janet Chalker, who is treasurer of the Bower Board of Directors.
The Bedford Sphere, a 24-inch diameter mosaic ball, is a highlight of the exhibit. It contains small mosaics of different sites in the town and county of Bedford. BRMA members who participate in the creation of this sphere are: Sophie Adams, Sally Carter, Karen Cavanaugh, Janet Chalker, Jane Garland, Pat Malotte, Perri Mason, Marjory Milligan, Dotti Stone, Sergei Troubetzkoy and Andrea Wild-Gingeleski. Desmond Black, president of the Bower Center Board of Directors, designed and built the rolling base for it.
In addition, there are a variety of mosaic wall panels and sculptural mosaics by 12 members of the group. There are information and pictures about micro mosaics; community projects BRMA has done for Bedford Domestic Violence Services, Centra Bedford Hospice House and Bower Center; mosaics classes offered at Bower Center; and a display of materials and tools used in the creation of mosaics.
