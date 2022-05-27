This year the Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library’s Women’s History Month Essay Contest celebrated the 240th anniversary of the founding of the town of Liberty/Bedford, the county seat of Bedford County, Virginia.
In honor of that anniversary, children had to write about a woman that was born, lived or died in Bedford County from 1754 through today.
The 40 essays from second to eighth grades were diversified. There was one eighth grader, two sixth graders, one fifth grader, 32 fourth graders, three third graders and one second grader. While many wrote about their amazing mothers, or other relatives, others wrote about historical figures like Susie G. Gibson, Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans, Martha Jefferson or Vivian Aunspaugh. There were other essays about living women, like their principle, school resource officer, an employee at a golf course, Hannah Steele, April Cheek-Messier and Carlee McKinney.
The finalists were asked to read their essays at the end of April. They included two winners from last year, Arrianna Pennix and Gavin Harrington. Pennix won this year’s grand prize in the elementary level with a near perfect score with her essay on Carly McKinney. Harrington’s essay on Vivian Aunspaugh earned him the grand prize in the middle school division. Each were awarded $50.
The first-place winner for second and third graders was Robert Messier with his essay on Susie G. Gibson. Arianna Kim won first place for fourth to fifth graders with her essay about Bedford County Sheriff Deputy Danielle Clark. In the middle school section, Landon Harrington was first place with his essay on Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans. They each were awarded $25.
Lochlan Sellers was the runner-up in the second to third grades with his essay on his mother Heller Seller. Due to a disqualification in the middle school section, the runner-up money was placed in the fourth and fifth graders where a tie would not have to be broken. The tie winners of the runner-up position in the fourth and fifth grades was Saiansh Vodela with an essay on April Cheek-Messier, and Parker Bailey with his essay on Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans. They each received $15.
“We cannot thank the students enough that participated in our annual essay contest,” the Bedford Museum stated. “We also cannot thank our great sponsors enough for their donation and being a judge: Bedford Professional Women, Bedford Rifle Grays Son of Confederate Veterans, General William R. Terry United Daughters of the Confederacy, Taylor Wilson Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and their Auxiliary.”
This summer, the museum will continue the theme of Bedford throughout time with its summer camp. There will be a cap of 25 children, and the camp will only be for kids coming out of second to seventh grade. There will be a cost involved, but the amount has not been decided yet.
The grand prize-winning essays are printed in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle: Pennix’ essay on Carlee Mckinney is first, and Harrington’s essay on Vivian Aunspaugh is second.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
