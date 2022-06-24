At the Franklin County School Board meeting Monday, June 13, two students were recognized for their academic achievements.
Windy Gap Elementary School Principal Matt Brain and art teacher Alex Queen introduced student Juliana Millard, who participated in the 2022 Spring Regional Forum Art Contest for the Blue Ridge area (Region 6) and received third place in the elementary school category. Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bernice Cobbs presented Millard with a certificate.
The contest is by the Virginia School Board Association.
Millard’s artwork is titled Beautiful Birch Trees and will be on display in state offices next school year.
Cobbs then introduced Raven Smith, a Franklin County High School student who was selected to represent Ferrum as a National Youth Delegate to the 2022 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University in Washington, D.C. Cobbs presented Smith with a certificate as well.
Smith was picked based on her leadership, interests and academic abilities. There are approximately 100 students in the U.S. who are taking part in the study of environmental science and conservation leadership that will last a week.
