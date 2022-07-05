The Virginia Department of Education and Virginia’s Community Colleges honored 10 exemplary career and technical education programs and partnerships this month through the agencies’ annual Creating Excellence Awards program.
VDOE awarded Secondary CTE recognitions in three categories, Advisory Committee Awards, Business and Industry Partnership Awards, and Program Awards.
Of the awards, one Program Award went to Region 6 for Pittsylvania County Public Schools, Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center, Automotive Technology.
“Our CTE programs play a vital role in meeting the workforce needs of industry, government, local communities and the commonwealth,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said. “I congratulate the educators and business and industry partners honored with this year’s Creating Excellence Awards for their commitment to preparing young Virginians for the career opportunities of today and tomorrow.”
The Virginia Community College System presented its CTE State Awards in two categories: Business and Industry Partnership Award, and Program Award.
“The Creating Excellence Awards promote best practices in education and recognize exemplary contributions that improve the quality of secondary and postsecondary CTE programs statewide,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “Recognizing these outstanding CTE programs again highlights the value of CTE programs, draws attention to CTE programs at each of Virginia’s Community Colleges, and strengthens partnerships that support, promote, and enhance Virginia’s workforce and economy.”
