Del. Kathy Byron, who represents District 22, which includes parts of Smith Mountain Lake, was congratulated for being appointed to governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s transition team.
“On behalf of the Virginia Federation of Republican Women (VFRW), I wish to extend my and VFRW’s congratulations to our members Del. Kathy Byron (Central Republican Women), Dr. Nancy Dye (Roanoke Valley RW) and Melissa Ball (Hanover Republican Women) on their appointments to governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s transition team,” VFRW President Paula Steiner commented. “We would also like to congratulate two friends of the VFRW: Kay Coles James, president of the Heritage Foundation who will co-chair the transition team, and Amanda Pillion, a member of the Abingdon Town Council.”
“It is a real honor for our Federation to have such capable members working closely with our governor-elect as he transitions from candidate to Virginia’s 74th governor. I know they will help our new governor immediately begin to implement his Day One game plan to make Virginia the best state in the nation to live, work and raise a family,” Steiner said.
Byron, of Bedford County, serves in the Virginia House of Delegates and has represented the 22nd district since 1998. Dye lives in Roanoke and specializes in general surgery. Ball, a business executive, lives in Hanover County and is president of Ball Office Products.
Many elected officials use a transition team to help prepare them for elected office. Transition teams assist with tasks such as vetting and hiring for key positions as well as organizing agency review activities.
Governor-elect Youngkin made a point of saying that he wanted his transition team to represent various backgrounds such as business owners, law enforcement, healthcare, veterans and parents who will bring “an array of experience and fresh perspectives that will pave the way for a transformation where Virginia soars and thrives.”
“I believe he has found that by including these talented and experienced women on his team he will reach his goals and then some,” Steiner concluded.
The Virginia Federation of Republican Women is a group of patriotic women and a member of the National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW), one of the largest volunteer organizations in the country. Chartered in 1953, the VFRW is the largest such organization in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
With nearly 2,000 members and 62 active clubs, the VFRW exerts an influence on local, state and federal policy and is a force within Virginia Republican Party.
Membership in the VFRW is available to any Republican women in the Commonwealth of Virginia through clubs located in all congressional districts.
