Emerson Creek Pottery will host the Bedford Humane Society for its Spring Market at the Pottery on April 2 at its Retail Outlet Store located at 1068 Pottery Lane in Bedford. This event will feature 25 vendors from Central Virginia, giving visitors a wide selection of hand-made, hand-grown and hand-selected items ranging from soy wax candles and botanical jewelry to upcycled decor and all-natural soaps.
“We are excited to host another exciting event at our Retail Outlet Store and thrilled to welcome the Bedford Humane Society for this event,” Emerson Creek Pottery owner and founder Jim Leavitt said. “We love our four-legged companions here at the pottery and are happy to help pets in need through this event.”
The Bedford Humane Society will be tabling at this event and sharing information about its spay/neuter clinic and bringing some of its adoptable pets to visit with event attendees. The humane society will also be offering professional pet photos with the Easter Bunny for just $10.
