At the Tuesday, April 5, meeting of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, the elected board reached an impasse regarding a potential 50 percent increase of the meals tax within the county that would be used to support the purchase of a new fire truck and EMS apparatus for the Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department.
The proposal would increase the meals tax from 4 percent to 6 percent, a 50 percent increase of 2 percentage points, herein referred to as a “2 percent increase.”
In an indecisive manner, board members voted against a compromising 1 percentage point increase, voted against scrapping the 2 percent increase, then voted for the 2 percent increase before withdrawing their approval, all the while voting against other ways to fund the expense.
