Lions of Virginia, Multiple District 24 C Governor Lion Jean Cook (Wytheville Club) and First Vice District Governor Lion Eric Mills (Vinton Breakfast Club) were the guests of honor at a recent Moneta Lions Club meeting.
It has been customary for a district governor to visit every club within their district during their year in office. With the recent consolidation from six to three districts, each area has doubled in size. Adding to the task, it has been a difficult year filled with COVID-19 uncertainty and lockdowns.
Gov. Cook addressed the Moneta Club on various subjects, mainly membership, recruiting and retention, which has been a difficult chore in the recent past.
Prior to her closing, on behalf of Lions Clubs International President Dr. Jung-Yul Choi, Cook presented club members Gloria Guice and Rob Senoski with a Milestone Chevron Award for 20 and 15 years of service, respectively.
The Moneta Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of every month at the Moneta Rescue Squad Building, 12646 N. Old Moneta Road. For additional information about the club or to join at one of its dinner meetings or community projects, contact Lion Bart Matthies at 540-297-4549, or send an email to monetalionsclub@gmail.com.
