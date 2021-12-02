Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a Gretna woman.
The crash occurred Thursday, Nov 18, at 5:01 p.m. on Blue Ridge Drive, two tenths of a mile south of Spring Road in Pittsylvania County.
According to state police, a 2006 Dodge Caravan was traveling north on Blue Ridge Drive when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned.
The driver of the Dodge was identified as Patricia Ann Bowman, 80, of Gretna. Bowman was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.