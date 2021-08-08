Bedford County Public Schools issued the following statement today regarding an updated mask requirement.
Upon further consultation with legal counsel and with the support of a majority of the Bedford County School Board, the superintendent has updated the school division’s health and safety mitigations to require that masks be universally worn by all students, staff, teachers, and visitors to our schools, regardless of vaccination status.
This requirement applies to all upcoming open houses, orientations, and other gatherings planned for this week. The change to require universal indoor masking follows recent changes in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Governor’s office, and state health officials.
The CDC recently updated its Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools to recommend universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers, and visitors to PreK-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
On August 5th, Governor Ralph Northam announced that all public school divisions are legally mandated to implement the CDC guidance. That same day, the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education updated their Interim Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in Virginia PreK-12 Schools to align with the updated guidance from the CDC
In his public comments last week, the Governor stated that school boards should have frank conversations with their legal counsel regarding Senate Bill 1303.
"It’s the law of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and I expect our school districts to follow the law."
Enacted in March of this year, the bill states:
“Each school board shall provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for ... elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Over the past 18 months, the pandemic has clearly taught us that our schools must remain flexible in an ever-changing situation. The School Board will further discuss the school division’s health and safety mitigation plan at their next meeting on Thursday, August 12. In the meantime, the School Board and school administration would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we receive new information and make decisions in the best interest of public safety in this continuously changing environment.
Our teachers and staff are hard at work preparing for the first day of school, and we are excited to have our students return this coming Wednesday, August 11.
