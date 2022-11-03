Army Cadet commander to deliver keynote address on Veterans Day

The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford recently announced that Maj. Gen. Antonio (Andy) Munera, commanding general of the U.S. Army Cadet Command, will deliver this year’s Veterans Day keynote address Nov. 11.
Munera assumed command of U.S. Army Cadet Command on Sept. 20 at Fort Knox, Kentucky. As the commanding general, Munera leads Cadet Command’s mission to select, educate, train and commission college students to be officers and leaders of character in the Total Army and form partnerships with high schools to conduct JROTC programs to develop citizens of character for a lifetime of commitment and service to the Nation. Junior and Senior ROTC groups will participate in the ceremony.
