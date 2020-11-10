Wirtz, VA (24184)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.