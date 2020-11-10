On Monday, Nov. 9, at approximately 1:55 p.m., Rico A. Turner, 27, of Bedford, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Lakeside Shopping Center in the 100 block of Electric Road in Salem, Virginia.
Turner was still alive when officers arrived on the scene, and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Early Monday night, he succumbed to his injuries.
A man wanted by Salem Police on numerous charges in connection to this case, including felony murder, was apprehended this morning in Ravenswood, West Virginia.
Zane Chandler Christian, 25, of Christiansburg was taken into custody by authorities in the small Jackson County town that is located just off I-77 along the Ohio River.
“Whenever a case stretches across several jurisdiction and in this case into another state, it takes a team effort to bring a suspect into custody,” says Mike Crawley, Salem Police Chief. “We greatly appreciate the assistance the Virginia State Police, Roanoke County Police, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service provided to make sure Zane Christian was taken into custody.”
Salem Police had filed charges against Christian that included malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and three counts of child neglect after investigating the crime scene. The felony murder charge was added after Turner’s passing. The child neglect charges were filed because three young children were present at the scene at the time of the shooting.
Christian fled the Lakeside parking lot Monday afternoon around 1 p.m. and headed south. He was apprehended without incident just before noon this morning in Ravenswood, which is about three-and-a-half hours from Salem.
This multi-jurisdictional incident remains under investigation.
