Vehicle strikes bridge on Route 24, is engulfed in fire

The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (Company 13) responded to a vehicle fire just before midnight Tuesday, Jan. 3, on Route 24 (Stewartsville Road) in Bedford County.
Engine 13, Engine 131, Utility 13 and Tanker 13 responded to the incident.
Engine 13 was first to arrive, finding an SUV with a trailer that had struck a bridge. Fire involved the majority of the vehicle.
The crew quickly confirmed that no one was inside the vehicle and began fire suppression efforts.
The vehicle started to leak ignited fuel, and command requested Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8) for foam and additional water.
Hazardous material precautions were taken to mitigate runoff into the creek below the bridge. Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police assessed and investigated the scene to ensure the bridge was safe for travel.
No injuries were reported.
“Thank you Moneta Volunteer Fire Department for the professional and timely assistance,” Company 13 stated.
Company 8 responded with Tanker 8 and Brush 8.
