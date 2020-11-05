In August when Franklin County Public Schools announced that this year’s return would be part virtual, the school system and the Franklin County Family YMCA (known as Y) began working on a new program to meet the needs of the community called GAP Academy that provides children with a space where they can attend virtual classes while supervised by shared staff between both organizations.
The Y has locations in Rocky Mount and Smith Mountain Lake.
“The Franklin County Family YMCA has served our community for more than 20 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful as COVID-19,” said Kevin McAlexander, CEO of Franklin County Y. “As an organization dedicated to youth development, we know how important it is that our children have a safe and enriching environment for learning. With area schools operating part virtual, we have partnered with the Franklin County Public School system to provide that environment to children, while also providing essential child care to those parents who need to return to work. Franklin County Public Schools have done a great job trying to ensure the safety of kids while keeping quality instruction. We were so grateful they chose the Y as a partner to make sure essential childcare and learning opportunities were available to families in our area.”
The Y stated that during these challenging times when routines seem to change daily, one thing remains the same: community is everything. The Y’s partnerships, not only with other organization and businesses but with members and volunteers, make it possible to provide a place for children to learn and grow.
“I have been very impressed with the learning support my child receives at the GAP Academy,” said Jami Clements, parent of a program participant. “She loves being able to swim on Tuesdays and the other activities that are offered! As a working mom, I am very grateful for this program.”
The Y is working with other partners, including YMCA of the USA, Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, and both Westlake Verizon and Kroger Plaza Verizon in Rocky Mount to provide internet access/computers/tablets for children attending the program. Outside of remote school classes, the Y also provides arts and STEM activities and physical activity, including weekly swim lessons.
“The Y’s mission focuses on meeting the social, emotional and academic needs of youth in our community so they can grow into the changemakers of tomorrow—and today is no different,” said Jamie Stump, Childcare Coordinator for Franklin County YMCA. “Throughout this crisis, we have looked for ways the Y can best serve everyone in our community. We are pleased to partner with Franklin County Public Schools to provide an equitable, safe learning environment for every child to grow and thrive.”
This program is currently full with a waiting list. For more information and to get on the waiting list for the Y’s Gap Academy program, email jstump@franklincountyymca.org or call 540-489-9622.
The Franklin County Family YMCA is a leading nonprofit strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Y serves men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the county’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The organization collaborates with community partners such as wellness facilities for rehabilitation services and the school system to provide childcare services throughout the county.
