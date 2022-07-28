The Franklin County Board of Supervisors and Broadband Authority on Tuesday, July 19, approved agreements to utilize grant-funding awards from Virginia’s Telecommunication Grant Initiative (VATI) program for two new projects to bring broadband to the much of the remaining unserved areas of Franklin County.
The county received notice earlier this year that it was awarded more than $17.7 million in funding through the VATI grant program. The VATI Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), is intended to extend broadband service to currently unserved and underserved areas of Virginia. VATI prepares communities to build, utilize and capitalize on telecommunications infrastructure with the goal of creating strong, competitive communities.
The county plans to invest up to $7.7 million of county funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) into these projects over 24-36 months. In addition to these state and local funds, investment of nearly $24 million will come from the private partners and other grant funding.
In one project, the county has approved an agreement to continue its ongoing partnership with Shenandoah Cable Television LLC’s (“Shentel”) to add an additional 3,500 premises to Shentel’s current coverage area in Franklin County by extending its existing cable plant and building a new fiber to the home network. A second project with RiverStreet Networks also will provide high-speed fiber to the home broadband services to more than 2,000 homes and businesses in some of the hardest to reach areas in eastern and southwestern portions of Franklin County. The county also approved an agreement with VATI for the use of these grant funds in the county.
