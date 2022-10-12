The largest craft fair at Smith Mountain Lake will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta on Route 122 for the 22nd year by the Wednesday Women’s Group.
More than 50 indoor and outdoor vendors of handmade crafts will be showing off their unique handiwork that are not found in retail stores.
The bake sale will also feature homemade apple pies (while they last). Raffle items include a complete Victorian dollhouse, a handmade quilt and a basket of fine liquor.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.