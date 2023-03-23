Bedford Get Together is seeking nominations for its annual Community Service Awards. Nominations will be accepted through July 15, 2023.
The awards aim to recognize businesses and individuals who work tirelessly within the greater Bedford area to help achieve the non-profit’s mission of creating a community unified with understanding, trust and respect.
Nominations can be submitted in four categories: Local non-profit organization, Local governmental agency, Local business and Local individual.
A selection committee named by the Bedford Get Together Board of Directors will review nominations.
Self-nominations are permissible, as well as nominations of the same business or individual(s) in multiple categories. Nominees should operate in the Bedford County/Town of Bedford area. Efforts cited for recognition should be recent, having taking place during 2022.
Selected winners will be notified in late July 2023. All winners will be invited to the Bedford Get Together awards celebration held in September 2023. The awards celebration location and time will be announced at a later date.
To submit a nomination, visit bedfordgettogether.com/community-service-awards.html. A pdf copy of the form can also be downloaded, completed and returned either by email to bedfordgettogether@gmail.com or by mail at: Bedford Get Together, attn: Community Service Awards Nominations, P.O. Box 1184, Bedford, VA 24523. Questions may also be sent by email.
