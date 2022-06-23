What happens to a racehorse when it can no longer run a race, or has suffered an injury that will not allow it to race?
In a $100 billion sport such as horse racing, thoroughbreds are birthed for the specific intention of bringing the owner or owners riches on the track, and even more future riches through breeding. But the facts tell a sad story about many of the horses that are bred in this country specifically for racing.
According to data on the website of the New Life Center for Thoroughbreds (www.newlifethoroughbreds.com), a rescue facility located in Wirtz, out of the 20,000 thoroughbreds born into the racing industry each year, only 60 to 65 percent make it to their first race. Only 0.2 percent advance to Grade 1 stakes races such as the Kentucky Derby.
Approximately 13,000 thoroughbreds each year in America are left searching for a new home after their racing careers have concluded. And while most major tracks have owners and trainers sign agreements that they will not send horses to slaughter, it still regularly happens throughout the sport. Approximately 10,000 thoroughbreds are sent to slaughter in Canada and Mexico each year, which leaves only 3,000 of the 13,000 retired racehorses each year that end up living out their lives in new homes.
At the New Life Center for Thoroughbreds, partners and co-founders Heather Kourcklas and Huxley Greer are dedicated to the mission of rescuing horses and providing them a happy, productive life once they leave the track.
“Our mission is to hopefully, eventually just completely stop the ability of people being able to send horses to slaughter,” Kourcklas said in a recent interview with the Smith Mountain Eagle. “There are definitely other options than that. Our cause is geared specifically toward the retired racehorses — the thoroughbred that comes off the track. We want to provide racetrack trainers, owners and other people that end up having these horses another option rather than sending them off to slaughter.”
By the end of June, the New Life Center for Thoroughbreds will have rescue horses. The New Life Center for Thoroughbreds recently received its first sanctuary horse, named Promise. Promise made her way to Virginia from the Secretariat Center in Kentucky.
