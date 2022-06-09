The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and Blue Ridge Music Center are launching free Milepost Music presentations on rotating Sunday afternoons at popular destinations along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
These outdoor concerts will showcase regional musicians playing traditional music at Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mabry Mill and Doughton Park. The first session was held Sunday, June 5, at the Peaks of Otter at milepost 86 in Bedford.
Performers include The McKenzies, Twin Creeks Stringband, The Bouncers, Big Ron Hunter, Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small, Harmony Hill, Beverly Street String Band, His and Hers, Root 2 Music, Eric + Addie, Uncle Henry’s Favorites and more.
