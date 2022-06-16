Booker T. Washington National Monument in Hardy began commemorating Juneteenth with a free, community gospel music celebration in 2002. After a two-year hiatus from a live event due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations, this year Booker T. Washington National Monument will host its 21st Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Juneteenth is now a federal holiday celebrating the freedom and commemorating the release of approximately four million people of African descent from the bonds of slavery after the end of the Civil War. Juneteenth originated on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas.
Dr. Booker T. Washington remembered the great day of emancipation in his autobiography, “Up From Slavery,” stating, “My mother, who was standing by my side, leaned over and kissed her children, while tears of joy ran down her cheeks. She explained to us what it all meant, that this was the day for which she had been so long praying but fearing that she would never live to see.”
This life-changing moment occurred between April and May of 1865.
The Celebration of Freedom gospel concert will feature seven well-known regional gospel music groups scheduled throughout the day. Park ranger-led Freedom Tours that seek to educate visitors about Juneteenth and the related histories of slavery, emancipation, The Civil War and Reconstruction through of the lens of Booker T. Washington’s life and legacy will be scheduled during the event as well as children’s programs and activities, including the new Booker’s Book Trail. Free, onsite blood pressure and diabetes assessments will be provided by Carilion representatives.
The event will be held outside, so participants are asked to dress appropriately for the weather and come prepared. There will be tented space provided at the gospel concert stage area, but participants are encouraged to bring their own popup tents and umbrellas for shade and blankets or portable chairs for lawn seating. Food vendors will be selling a variety of food, drinks, and desserts at this event.
Social distancing is encouraged. For more information, call 540-721-2094. Visit the Booker T. Washington National Monument website at www.nps.gov/bowa.
