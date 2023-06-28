Virginia ABC stores to close at 6 p.m. on Independence Day

All Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will open at their normal hours and close at 6 p.m. on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4.
Customers can visit Virginia ABC’s website at http://www.abc.virginia.gov to search for stores, determine the availability of products at any retail location and order spirits online for in-store or curbside pickup, or home delivery in select areas.
Virginia ABC encourages customers to make mindful choices about alcohol during all of life’s celebrations. Resources are available at https://www.abc.virginia.gov/sip-responsibly.
