SML Pavilion opens with a community gathering

The Smith Mountain Lake community gathered for fun under the tent of the new SML Pavilion on Oct. 12.
About 75 people enjoyed a ribbon cutting, food and music to mark the opening of Smith Mountain Lake’s newest event venue.
Pavilion director Fred Sylvester welcomed everyone and highlighted the venue’s mission to support local nonprofits. All SML Pavilion events will benefit Smith Mountain Lake community nonprofits, including SML Good Neighbors, Lake Christian Ministries, Children’s Assistive Technology Service (CATS) and the Moneta Fire Department.
“We are grateful for all of the support that has helped make the pavilion possible,” Sylvester told the crowd. “This space is a place for friends and families to enjoy great events.”
The next event will be Oktoberfest on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be live music, German-themed food, beer, wine and games for the whole family.
The event will feature the Mountain Top Polka Band from Asheville, North Carolina. The high-energy band celebrates German heritage through music and dance. They share polka music alongside Oktoberfest party tunes, German rock inspired pieces and Scots-Irish songs.
In addition to corn hole and blow-up games, there will be contests and prizes.
