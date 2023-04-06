HENRY COUNTY
On Friday, March 31 at 2:10 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Henry County. A pickup truck and passenger vehicle collided at the 2500 block of Morehead Avenue and Route 87 in Ridgeway. One fatality was confirmed while another individual was transported by air to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY
On Tuesday, March 28 at 5:56 pm, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 865 (Hutson Road), a quarter-mile north of Route 866 (Sandy Creek Road) in Pittsylvania County.
A 2015 Chevrolet pick-up truck was traveling north on Route 865 when it crossed the center of the roadway and struck a 1979 Chevrolet C70 dump truck traveling southbound.
The driver of the pick-up, Brandon M. Stowe, 33, of Dry Fork, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing the shoulder belt portion of the seatbelt.
The driver of the dump truck, Andrew H. Payne, 47, of Dry Fork, Va., was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
