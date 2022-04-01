A pair of breakout singer/songwriters will make stops at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount in May to treat fans to a great night of music.
Jade Bird and Katie Pruitt will both perform Friday, May 6, with the first set beginning at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Bird, based in London, brings to the stage a winsome blend of folk, pop and rustic Americana. A YouTube performance of her song “Madeline” got the attention of Glassnote Records when Bird was a teen, and the publisher released her debut EP, “Something American,” in 2017. She spent part of that year touring in the U.S. with Brent Cobb.
Working with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, Bird delivered her follow-up, “Different Kinds of Light,” in 2021.
Pruitt, based in Nashville, released her debut album, “Expectations,” in 2020. The record explores complex, emotional topics such as mental illness, toxic relationships and the difficulty of growing up gay in the Christian South.
Pruitt has been highlighted by Rolling Stone and NPR Music as an artist worth watching, and she was featured on NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series and “CBS Mornings.”
Tickets for the show are now on sale.
