Virginia State Police is requesting the public's assistance with identifying the individual(s) responsible for setting fire to construction equipment being used by the Mountain Valley Pipeline project in Franklin County. The fires are believed to have been set around 5 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023, on private property in the 800 block of Leaning Oak Rd. The fires destroyed two pieces of heavy machinery being used to excavate the site.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office responded to the scene to investigate the fires. At the scene, investigators recovered evidence consistent with homemade incendiary devices, which will be examined forensically by the FBI Laboratory.
Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 540.375.9500 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Anonymous tips are welcome.
The FBI and ATF&E are assisting with the ongoing criminal investigation.
A HAZMAT clean up team also responded to the scene to mitigate environmental damage caused by the burnt vehicles and the proximity of a nearby stream.
