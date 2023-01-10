Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced additional key administration and board appointments.
“I am pleased to welcome these new appointees to service in the commonwealth,” said Youngkin. “I look forward to their contributions to their respective teams, and I thank them for their willingness to join public service.”
Board appointments under Health and Human Resources include the following people from the area:
• Albert “Al” Brandt of Forest, president of Bedford Domestic Violence Coalition (Child Support Guidelines Review Panel)
• Dr. Cleopatra Kitt of Roanoke, executive director of LifeWorks Services, Retirement Unlimited Incorporated (Commonwealth Council on Aging)
• Dr. Stephen Anderson of Forest, owner/pharmacist of Halifax Pharmacy (Renal Disease Council)
