Heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service.
Around 6,500 customers affected by storm-related outages were without electric service as of 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Most outages were in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of Interstate 77. As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, counties most affected included Bedford (2,659 customers), Botetourt (2,132), Patrick (3,700), Carroll (3,494) and Henry (2,248).
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, expected the rain could lead to flash flooding of streams and creeks, which could lead to additional outages or create difficulty accessing damaged areas.
