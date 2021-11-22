Nashville-based hard-edged bluegrass band The SteelDrivers will perform for two nights in May at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount, the venue announced Nov. 9.
The band’s latest album, “Bad for You,” will release in February, the follow-up to its Grammy-winning “The Muscle Shoals Recordings.”
Shows are scheduled for Friday, May 13, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are sold at harvester-music.com.
