Bedford County School Board member Matthew Preston Holbrook, who represents District 2, which includes Moneta and Huddleston, was arrested Monday with the charge of “simple assault, assault and battery,”
According to inmate records, Holbrook, 40, of Bedford was booked at 1:01 p.m. Monday and then released on an unsecured bond of $3,500 at 1:12 p.m.
The offense date is listed as Monday, and a court date is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 23.
Holbrook was elected to the school board on Nov. 2, 2021.
No other information about the arrest has been provided.
