During the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, Chairman John Sharp, along with attendees who work in the medical field, recognized next week (May 15-21) as Emergency Medical Services Week.
Medical services teams are vital to public service and provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Sharp said that emergency medical services “dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury.”
The Emergency Medical Services system consists of first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, firefighters, educators, administrators, emergency nurses, emergency physicians and many others.
Emergency Medical Services Week was designated with the theme, “EMS: Rising to the Challenge,” which seems to be an appropriate way to recognize the value and the accomplishments of Emergency Medical Services providers.
The board encouraged the community to observe this week with appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities. The Smith Mountain Eagle thanks all who work in the emergency medical services.
