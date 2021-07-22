Good news has arrived for seafood lovers in the Smith Mountain Lake area. A new seafood restaurant has opened: Pier 122, located at 60 Firstwatch Drive in Moneta (a mile south of Bridgewater Plaza).
Briggette Ashburn Joyce opened Pier 122 on May 8. She co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Charles Joyce, who works full time for Davenport in Rocky Mount.
The restaurant offers a number of special touches that are sure to please diners. It makes its own cocktail sauce (with bourbon, she pointed out), tartar sauce and hush puppies. The batter on fried foods is unique.
“Everything we batter is different from anywhere else,” Joyce noted. “We use a thinner batter, which makes a thin, crispy coating.”
