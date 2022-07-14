The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is offering a coloring contest promoting its Pancakes with Pirates event and will post all the coloring submissions on the back windows of the chamber office, overlooking the lake.
Pages to color can be found at the SML Visitor Center at 16430 Booker T. Washington Highway, Suite 2.
Every child will receive a gift when submitting their colored-in page, and one child will win the grand prize: a $25 gift card to Fun & Games Arcade at Bridgewater Plaza.
The winner will be randomly selected from all submissions.
One or both sides of the coloring page must be colored in.
All entrants must turn in their coloring page at the SML Visitor Center before Friday, July 15, to be entered to win. The winner will be announced Friday.
Pancakes with Pirates will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Mexico Viejo. Come in costume for photos, face painting, balloon animals and live interactions with pirates. All little pirates get to pick treasure from a treasure chest.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children 6 and older, and $5 for children under 5. Tickets are available at VisitSmithMountainLake.com.
